M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $771,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

