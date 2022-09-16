Maecenas Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $88,860.33 and approximately $35.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 553.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00835835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.