Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01. 1,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,947,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.39%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

