Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $666.73 on Top Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Maker has a market cap of $651.82 million and $33.19 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $666.73 or 0.03381364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 198.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.13 or 0.22259744 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 546.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00104081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00839913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com/en. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

