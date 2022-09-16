MANTRA DAO Market Cap Tops $24.68 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 212.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,714.38 or 0.39063468 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 588.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00838027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. The official website for MANTRA DAO is mantradao.com.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.