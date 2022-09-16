MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Achieves $26.70 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $26.70 million and $158,925.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.marcopolo.link.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

