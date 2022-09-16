Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$3.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 4.7 %

TSE MOZ opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.69 million and a PE ratio of -29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.