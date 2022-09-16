Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 106,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,758,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.48.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

