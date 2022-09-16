Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

