Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.