Marginswap (MFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $228,916.65

Marginswap (MFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Marginswap has a total market capitalization of $228,916.65 and $41,355.00 worth of Marginswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marginswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marginswap has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 309.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Marginswap

Marginswap launched on February 2nd, 2021. Marginswap’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,786,894 coins. Marginswap’s official Twitter account is @marginswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Marginswap is marginswap.finance.

Marginswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marginswap is a decentralized margin and spot exchange powered by Uniswap and Sushiswap. It allows users to trade with up to 5x leverage using Marginswap.”

