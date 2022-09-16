Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

