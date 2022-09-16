Mark Bottomley Purchases 639 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Mark Bottomley purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,127 ($37.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.53 ($24,143.95).

On Thursday, September 8th, Mark Bottomley sold 2,670 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($36.21), for a total value of £80,019.90 ($96,689.10).

CWK opened at GBX 2,940 ($35.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,888 ($46.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,507.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,151.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,227.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWK. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

