Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE VAC opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

