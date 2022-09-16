Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target Cut to GBX 380 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Marshalls to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 328.60 ($3.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £831.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,642.00. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 312.80 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 828 ($10.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 417.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 521.68.

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). In other news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). Also, insider Simon Bourne acquired 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,503 shares of company stock worth $6,476,201.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.