Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 55.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $242,537,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

