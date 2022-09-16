Mask Network Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00006526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $37.25 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mask Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 130.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

