Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Gap Down to $78.55

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.55, but opened at $76.59. Masonite International shares last traded at $77.34, with a volume of 279 shares.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

