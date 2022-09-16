Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $61.62. 3,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,775,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

