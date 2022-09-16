Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down to $59.79

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.79, but opened at $58.50. Match Group shares last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 5,116 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Match Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

