Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 112,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 7,810,368 shares.The stock last traded at $75.49 and had previously closed at $75.99.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,278,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.