Mathes Company Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 30,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 69,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

