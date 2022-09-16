Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 6,000 Shares

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,541.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

NYSE MATV opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

