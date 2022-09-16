Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($11.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of £339.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3,325.00. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 624 ($7.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($10.97). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 718.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

