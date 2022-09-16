MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.30

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $19,832.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00282372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00131196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00050073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001553 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.