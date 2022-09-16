Mdex Price Hits $0.0658 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 566.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,140,607 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.com/#.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

