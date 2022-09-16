Media Network (MEDIA) Price Hits $7.40 on Top Exchanges

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Media Network coin can now be bought for approximately $7.40 or 0.00037186 BTC on exchanges. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $299,308.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Media Network has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Media Network Coin Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN. The official website for Media Network is media.network.

Media Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

