Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Facilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Medical Facilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DR stock opened at C$10.47 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$7.54 and a 12-month high of C$12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

