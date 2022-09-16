MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.50 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 164.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 1,298.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 170,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

