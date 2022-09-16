Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,962 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,767,000 after buying an additional 4,064,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $38,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

