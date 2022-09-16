Membrana (MBN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00

Membrana (MBN) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Membrana has a market capitalization of $32,592.65 and $17.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Membrana

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io.

Membrana Coin Trading

