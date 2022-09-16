Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $14,358.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Secret (SIE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Connect (CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.
- Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.
Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile
Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.
