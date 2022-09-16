Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $14,358.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.