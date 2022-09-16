MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after buying an additional 77,007 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $965.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $867.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,913.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

