Mercor Finance Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Mercor Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,633.27 or 0.78339888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mercor Finance Coin Profile

Mercor Finance was first traded on April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official website is mercor.finance. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.

Buying and Selling Mercor Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

