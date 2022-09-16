Mesefa (SEFA) Hits Market Capitalization of $4,306.26

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $4,306.26 and $289.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mesefa has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 164.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.56 or 0.33369401 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 572.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103102 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00841957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mesefa Coin Trading
