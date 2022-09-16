Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $149.55 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $373.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $172.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.