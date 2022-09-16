Metahero Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000412 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.