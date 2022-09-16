MetaMUI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $125.94 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $125.94 million and $126,660.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

