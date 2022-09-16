Meter Governance Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00020636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $67.72 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,531,184 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

