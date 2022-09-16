MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lowered by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

