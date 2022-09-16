MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 290.9% in August

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

