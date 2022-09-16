MiamiCoin (MIA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. MiamiCoin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MiamiCoin

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,999,999 coins. MiamiCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiamiCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars.

