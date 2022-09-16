MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 32.1% This Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $101,041.06 and $6.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 451,515,662 coins and its circulating supply is 174,213,734 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

