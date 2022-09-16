Michael Curry Montgomery Sells 19,630 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.45. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 55.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

