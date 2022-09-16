Michael Wrobel Buys 79,402 Shares of Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Stock

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) insider Michael Wrobel bought 79,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £59,551.50 ($71,956.86).

Civitas Social Housing Trading Up 3.7 %

Civitas Social Housing stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Friday. Civitas Social Housing PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 67.10 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.04 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £476.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,114.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.23.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.