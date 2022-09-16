Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.71.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

