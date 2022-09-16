Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

