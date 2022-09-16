Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $211.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $165.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average is $185.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

