Midas 24 Hour Volume Hits $191,328.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.25 or 0.00157803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $81.47 million and $191,328.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Midas has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000136 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

