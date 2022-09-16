MiL.k Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. MiL.k has a market cap of $26.77 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 273.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.30 or 0.58910843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io/en. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

